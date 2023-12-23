16 jail officials suspended over torture video

PESHAWAR - Inspector General Prisons Usman Mehsud took swift action on Friday in response to the disturbing incident of prisoner torture at Karak Jail. He suspended 16 officials, including Assistant Superintendent Alamgir Khan, and has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

A viral video depicted the distressing scene of two prisoners being subjected to torture while lying on the floor of Central Jail Karak. The circulating video from Karak Jail gained traction on social media platforms, revealing the assistant superintendent’s involvement in the disturbing act of torturing prisoners who were believed to have recovered from drug addiction.