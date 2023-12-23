Awais, Saeed, Uzair score maiden first-class tons in President’s Trophy round two

KARACHI -The second round of President’s Trophy Grade-I kicked off at three venues – National Bank Stadium, State Bank Stadium and UBL Sports Complex – in Karachi.

Higher Education Commission (HEC), play­ing their first game of the tournament, had a good day in the field. KRL and PTV batters had successful outings too. HEC’s Awais Za­far, Ghani Glass’ Saeed Malik and PTV’s Uzair Mumtaz struck their maiden first-class cen­turies while SNGPL’s Arif Yaqoob impressed with the ball on his first-class debut.

Wapda trail by 272 runs with nine wickets left as stumps were called on day one. Umar Akmal (17*) and Hassan Abid Kiyani (26*) will be on the crease for Wapda at the begin­ning of day two. HEC’s Mohammad Azab re­moved Mohammad Saleem for 10.

Earlier, HEC notched a total of 327-7 in the allotted 80 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Awais Zafar (178*, 210b, 15x4s, 6x6s) scored his maiden first-class ton after he walked into bat at 46-2. M Mohsin Khan (43, 69b, 4x4s, 1x6) put on a valuable fifth-wicket 78- run partnership with Awais.

Ghazi Ghori (19) and M Junaid (16) also contributed with the bat in the lower order to help their team cross the 300-run mark. Wapda skipper Iftikhar Ahmed bagged three wickets while Irfanullah Shah returned with two. Naqeeb Masood and Asif Afridi picked up one wicket each.

KRL won the toss and elected to bowl first. They had reduced Ghani Glass to 107-5 until Saeed Malik (105*, 123b, 8x4s, 3x6s) struck an unbeaten ton batting at No 7. He was assisted by wicketkeeper-batter Shahbaz Javed (74, 71b, 6x4s, 3x6s). Con­sequently, Ghani Glass posted a massive total of 363-7 in their first innings.

Kashif Ali struck thrice in the 22 overs he sent down. Arshadullah dismissed opening batter Mohsin Riaz (41) and skip­per Hussain Talat (23). Sirajuddin and Shayan Sheikh picked up one wicket each. KRL open­ers faced just one over before the close of play as Abdul Faseeh (8*) and Waqar Ahmed stayed unbeaten with eight runs on the board.

PTV banked on their decision to bat first and put up 317 runs before they were dismissed in the final over of the first innings. Skipper Uzair Mumtaz had walked in with scorecard reading 23-2. He steered the PTV innings with a sparkling knock of 108 off 130, hitting 15 fours. Hasan Mohsin (59) and Ahmed Safi Abdullah (46) put on a vital 75-run partnership for the eighth wick­et to steer PTV past the 300-run mark.

SNGPL leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob impressed with a four-wicket haul on his first-class de­but. M Awais Anwar picked up three wickets while M Ali, Mubasir Khan and Bilawal Bhatti returned with one each. SNGPL openers, Sa­hibzada Farhan (13*) and Abid Ali (7*) saw off 7.2 overs, putting 20 runs on the board, before umpires called the day off.