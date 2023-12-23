Bilal’s enigma

The news of Civil Servant Sir Bilal Pasha’s alleged suicide has left many, especially students, shocked and saddened. However, suspicions linger, pointing towards a planned murder.
Questions arise. How could someone, who worked tirelessly to reach his esteemed position, suddenly take his own life?
Becoming a CSP is an arduous task, filled with societal and familial pressures. The idea of suicide typically surfaces during exam preparations. Yet, after passing and becoming a CSP, one should be enjoying life. How, then, did Sir Bilal Pasha contemplate suicide after conquering the most challenging exam?
Moments before his death, he posted about starting a GK course in December on his WhatsApp status. Yet, by 4 pm, the same status declared his demise. If he truly intended suicide, why announce a teaching course a few hours prior? Publicly planning for the future suggests he had no intention of ending his life.
Notably, someone in mental distress wouldn’t make public plans. His post about a teaching course indicates he had future plans, challenging the suicide narrative.
Months ago, he expressed on Facebook how bureaucrats feel bound, unable to think or write independently. His fear during this revelation suggests the constraints on bureaucrats. Given these inconsistencies, a thorough investigation is imperative. The government should form a transparent committee to determine whether it was suicide or murder.
G. AKBAR PALIJO.
Larkana.