Saturday, December 23, 2023
Bilal’s enigma

December 23, 2023
The news of Civil Servant Sir Bilal Pasha’s alleged suicide has left many, especially students, shocked and saddened. Howev­er, suspicions linger, pointing to­wards a planned murder.

Questions arise. How could someone, who worked tirelessly to reach his esteemed position, sud­denly take his own life?

Becoming a CSP is an arduous task, filled with societal and familial pressures. The idea of suicide typi­cally surfaces during exam prepara­tions. Yet, after passing and becom­ing a CSP, one should be enjoying life. How, then, did Sir Bilal Pasha contemplate suicide after conquer­ing the most challenging exam? 

Moments before his death, he posted about starting a GK course in December on his WhatsApp sta­tus. Yet, by 4 pm, the same status declared his demise. If he truly in­tended suicide, why announce a teaching course a few hours pri­or? Publicly planning for the fu­ture suggests he had no intention of ending his life.

Cop shot injured, two culprits held with arms

Notably, someone in mental dis­tress wouldn’t make public plans. His post about a teaching course indicates he had future plans, chal­lenging the suicide narrative.

Months ago, he expressed on Facebook how bureaucrats feel bound, unable to think or write independently. His fear during this revelation suggests the con­straints on bureaucrats. Given these inconsistencies, a thorough investigation is imperative. The government should form a trans­parent committee to determine whether it was suicide or murder.

G. AKBAR PALIJO.

Larkana.

