BOP launches free helmet drive

ISLAMABAD-As part of its corporate social responsibility, Bank of Punjab has announced a special initiative focused on road safety and community welfare. The Bank of Punjab will be distributing helmets to both staff members and the general public at various locations. The primary objective is to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers, contributing to the reduction of road accidents and fostering safer road habits. Helmets, provided at no cost, will play a pivotal role in mitigating head injuries and preventing fatal outcomes.

A launch ceremony was conducted at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore, where Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Finance Punjab Mujahid Sherdil, Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP), Nofel Daud (Group Head Strategy & Strategic Initiatives), along with other esteemed government officials and the bank’s senior management, participated in the ceremony and distributed helmets among motorists. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman said, “We extend our sincere appreciation to the Bank of Punjab for spearheading impactful initiatives. Under the leadership of Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) their unwavering support for the government of Punjab’s initiatives is commendable. The Punjab government’s ongoing efforts to promote awareness about driving licenses align seamlessly with our shared commitment to road safety. Helmets are an integral part of ensuring the safety of two-wheel riders, and we applaud the bank’s dedication to enhancing safety measures on our roads.”

Addressing the attendees at the launch ceremony, President & CEO – BOP stated, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the government of Punjab for their unwavering support. This initiative, though modest in scale, underscores the Bank of Punjab’s commitment to social responsibility. We stand ready to offer any necessary support to the government for such initiatives. Through our collaboration, not only do we aspire to enhance road safety, but we also seek to fortify BOP’s reputation as a socially conscientious organization, exemplified by our contribution of free helmets.”

The impact of this initiative will extend beyond immediate road safety, as our commitment to broader societal well-being is integral to our values. This underscores our dedication to responsible corporate citizenship.