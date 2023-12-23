British actress says she could not be silent in face of Gaza massacre

Marching in support of Palestine, a seasoned actress of the British stage and screen said she could not remain silent about the thousands of deaths and months of carnage in the Gaza Strip.

In a silent march in London, organized by health care workers, Juliet Stevenson, known for her roles in movies such as Mona Lisa Smile and Truly, Madly, Deeply, told Anadolu: “I’m here to support the protest for over 260 health care workers who have been killed in Gaza, and now over 7,000 children and 20,000 civilians.”

Stevenson decried the persecution in Gaza and said: “I have lived for 67 years, and I have witnessed many human atrocities all over the world, but I don’t think I’ve ever witnessed anything on the scale of what we’re seeing now. How many more children have to die before I am allowed to be angry, and how many more children have to die before I call for a cease-fire without being smeared as some racist?”

“I think that the silencing of the protest is insidious and dangerous because it’s going to lead to so many more deaths, and Israel will not lead to any solutions in this terrifying conflict in Gaza,” she said.