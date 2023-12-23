Chinese Consulate honors LCCI president with Friendship Award

LAHORE-Kashif Anwar became the first president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce who was honored by the Chinese Consulate with a special award given at a prestigious ceremony chaired by the Chinese Consul General Zhao Shireen in Lahore.

This recognition was granted in acknowledgment of LCCI president’s invaluable contributions to the advancement of trade and industry, as well as his dedicated efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with the Chinese Consulate. The Chinese Consulate General in Lahore bestowed the prestigious Chinese Consul General Friendship Award upon the president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashif Anwar.

During the award ceremony, Zhao Shireen, the Chinese Consul General, expressed pride in the collective progress and achievements made in building a shared future between China and Pakistan. He highlighted the collaborative efforts in various areas, including trade, education, health initiatives, entrepreneurship programs, and fostering connections within the business communities of both countries. Additionally, he emphasized the significant work carried out in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) over the preceding year.

Zhao Shireen underscored the Chinese Consulate’s commitment to supporting diverse sectors, ranging from education and healthcare to entrepreneurship, thereby contributing to the overall development and prosperity of the region.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed his deep gratitude for being selected to receive the Consulate General Friendship Award. He regarded the award as a great honor and privilege, emphasizing that China has consistently been Pakistan’s steadfast friend, demonstrating unwavering support under all circumstances.

The award ceremony served as an occasion to celebrate the strong bilateral relations between China and Pakistan, acknowledging the collaborative efforts that have furthered mutual interests and strengthened diplomatic ties. The recognition of Kashif Anwar reflects not only his individual accomplishments but also the fruitful partnership between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Chinese Consulate General in Lahore. This event marks a significant milestone in fostering enduring friendships and promoting economic and diplomatic cooperation between the two nations.