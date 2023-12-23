Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at FJWU

Rawalpindi-The spirit of Christmas resonated with fervor and enthusiasm at the Fatima Jinnah Women University as the institution came together to celebrate the joyous occasion with its Christian employees on Friday. In a heartwarming event, the university showcased its commitment to inclusivity and unity among its diverse community members.

The celebration commenced with a ceremonial cake cutting, symbolizing unity and shared joy. The festive ambiance was further embellished with the exchange of sweets and gifts, spreading smiles and delight among the attendees.

The Christian faculty members expressed their overwhelming happiness and shared their excitement during the event, radiating warmth and joy throughout the gathering. Prof. Dr. Rohama Gill, in her heartfelt Christmas message, emphasized the true essence of the festive season, highlighting the values of peace, love, joy, and hope.

She took pride in acknowledging the status accorded to the Christian community, symbolized by the white portion of the Pakistani flag. Dr. Gill hailed the pivotal role played by the Christian community in the progress and advancement of this prestigious Women Higher education institution, which stands as Pakistan’s first-ever public sector women’s university.

Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique, the esteemed Vice Chancellor, acknowledged the extraordinary dedication and unwavering commitment displayed by the university’s Christian faculty and staff in their services.

With genuine admiration, she extended her heartfelt wishes for a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2024 to all members of the university community. In her address, Dr. Rafique emphasized the profound sense of unity and shared purpose within the institution. “Each and every member of this university is an invaluable part of our FJWU family,” she expressed with sincerity, highlighting the collective efforts that contribute to the university’s ongoing growth and success. “It is through our combined dedication and contributions that we shape the path for the continued development and progress of this esteemed institution.” Dr. Rafique’s speech echoed the university’s ethos of inclusivity, recognition, and appreciation for the diverse contributions made by every individual.

“As we celebrate this momentous occasion,” she added with warmth, “let us reinforce our commitment to fostering an environment where unity and respect thrive, ensuring that every member feels valued and respected.”

The celebration exemplified the university’s commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and unity among its diverse community members. As the year draws to a close, the institution embraces the spirit of togetherness, looking forward to a future marked by collaboration, growth, and shared success.