Saturday, December 23, 2023
Climate crisis concern

December 23, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am drawing attention to a long­standing and pressing issue – the climate crisis – which has sig­nificantly disrupted Pakistan’s agriculture for decades. Pakistan faces one of the highest numbers of climate effects globally. Unfor­tunately, the government has not yet taken serious measures to ad­dress this paramount issue. 

Each year, a substantial number of people are affected and die due to climate change, marked by ris­ing temperatures, changing precip­itation, and increasing greenhouse gases. Deforestation, globalisation, desertification, and more are prom­inent symbols of climate change, but the government has failed to address them in a timely manner. I recommend that relevant authori­ties take immediate and decisive action against this critical issue.

MAHGANJ ALI BAKSH,

Karachi.

