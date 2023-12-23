Climate crisis concern

I am drawing attention to a longstanding and pressing issue – the climate crisis – which has significantly disrupted Pakistan’s agriculture for decades. Pakistan faces one of the highest numbers of climate effects globally. Unfortunately, the government has not yet taken serious measures to address this paramount issue.
Each year, a substantial number of people are affected and die due to climate change, marked by rising temperatures, changing precipitation, and increasing greenhouse gases. Deforestation, globalisation, desertification, and more are prominent symbols of climate change, but the government has failed to address them in a timely manner. I recommend that relevant authorities take immediate and decisive action against this critical issue.
MAHGANJ ALI BAKSH,
Karachi.