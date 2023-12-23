Saturday, December 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM condemns killing of five labourers in SW

APP
December 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Friday strongly condemned the incident of five labourers’ killing by unknown persons working at the police station in South Waziristan.

The CM expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families. He prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023