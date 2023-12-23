CM orders 24/7 CT-Scan, MRI reports facility

Saturday, December 23, 2023
December 23, 2023
LAHORE  -  Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the health secretary that all hospitals must adhere to a 24/7 facility for providing CT scans and MRI reports to patients. He made a surprise visit to Children’s Hospital on Friday where parents raised concerns regarding delayed issuance of CT scans and MRI reports. The CM was informed that CT scans and MRI reports were issued three days after the tests. The CM warned that hospitals found to be causing delay in delivering CT scans and MRI reports would face administrative action. During his visit, the CM inspected various wards, interacted with parents of children and inspected the medical facilities. The CM also inspected up-gradation work, engaged with the labourers and assessed progress. Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with provincial cabinet and Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Syed Aamir Raza inaugurated Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Flyover in Lahore on Friday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said that with the completion of flyover, the signal free corridor from Barkat Market Garden Town to Ghoda Chowk Defence More, Walton had been completed. Mohsin Naqvi said that the flyover consists of three lanes and over 200,000 vehicles will be facilitated through this project on a daily basis.

Agencies

