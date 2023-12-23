Saturday, December 23, 2023
Cop shot injured, two culprits held with arms

Agencies
December 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA-Armed motorists gunned down a policeman here on Friday. Police arrested both culprits with weapons.
According to details, the incident took place in Ratodero area of Larkana where police personnel signaled to stop a suspected car at picket. The car riders instead of stopping, started firing at police critically injuring a cop and sped the scene.
The police chased the fled culprits and held them in nearby locality besides recovering weapons from their possession. The injured cop was shifted to hospital and police after registering a case against the detainees started investigations.
Police arrest suspected street criminal in injured condition
Hyderabad Police arrested a suspected criminal in an injured condition after the alleged encounter. The police spokesman said that during patrolling, there was an encounter between the police and armed street criminals near the Islamabad phatak.
Meanwhile, as a result of two-way firing, one of the 2 armed accused on a motorcycle was arrested along with his weapon in an injured condition. The detained injured suspect, identified as Saraj Qureshi, was promptly transferred to the hospital for medical care. According to police sources, the arrested individual is associated with an active street criminal gang. 
Further investigations have started and efforts have been expedited to capture the fugitive accomplice.

Agencies

