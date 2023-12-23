Saturday, December 23, 2023
CS distributes helmets among motorcyclists

Agencies
December 23, 2023
LAHORE  -   Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Friday distributed helmets among motorcyclists to inaugurate a road safety campaign organised by the Bank of Punjab.Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that there is a need to raise awareness about road safety to prevent fatal accidents. He said that the launch of the campaign by Bank of Punjab is commendable. The Chief Secretary said that fatal accidents can be avoided by following the traffic rules, adding that motorcyclists must use helmets to make their journey safe.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

