Delegation of 34th Senior Management Course Lahore visits FCCI

LAHORE - Creation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is the natural outcome of the conscious realization among the government, bureaucracy and business community about the necessity of uniformity, consistency in policies and availability of cheap inputs, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). He was addressing the participants of a delegation of 34th Senior Management Course at National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore that visited FCCI here. He termed the creation of SIFC as a right step in the right direction to drag out the economy from the continuous crisis by involving all stakeholders. He briefly introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and said that it is second in revenue generation and third largest chamber of the country. “It has 9,000 members representing 118 sectors and sub-sectors of the economy”, he said and added that standing committees have also been constituted for each sector to identify its specific issues along with its viable solutions. He said that FCCI also plays a key role in bridging gaps between the government and business community and in this connection, “we are regularly interacting with the policy makers at the federal, provincial and local level.” About textile, he said that Faisalabad alone is contributing 40% share in total textile export of Pakistan in addition to providing jobs to 40% workforce. He said that FCCI is fully aware of its CSR responsibilities and local industrialists are managing hospitals, universities and schools and thus helping the government to fulfill its basic responsibility of providing education and health cover to every individual.