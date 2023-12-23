Dhabeji pumping station encounters power outage

The major power breakdown by K-Electric (KE) has led to the shutdown of 72-inch line number 5 at the Dhabeji pumping station.

According to the details, the electricity breakdown from K-Electric caused operational hurdles at the Dhabeji pumping station.

The Water Corporation spokesperson reported that the feeders of the Dhabeji pumping station suddenly lost electricity.

The CEO of Water Corporation directed to completion of the restoration work of the affected lines on an emergency basis, meanwhile the chief engineer of Water Corporation anticipated that the restoration work is likely to be completed within 24 hours.

Furthermore, the chief engineer stated that the water supply to the city will continue through alternative lines.

Last month, Karachi’s Dhabeji pumping station experienced a power breakdown, affecting the water supply in the city.

According to the details, the Dhabeji pumping station – responsible for supplying water across Karachi – experienced a power breakdown due to which the citizens of Karachi are likely to face a shortage of water.

The spokesperson of Water Corporation stated that due to the power outage the 72-inch diameter line, designated as line number 5 is affected.

The spokesman stated that the water corporation officials are at the site and conducting a thorough inspection of the affected line, seeking to identify the root cause of the problem.

The chief engineer of Bulkwater Corporation confirmed that efforts are underway to restore the affected line to mitigate any potential inconvenience to the city’s residents due to the disruption in water supply.

The chief engineer stated that the city’s water supply has been redirected through alternative lies, meanwhile, the affected line is undergoing repair work.