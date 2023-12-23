Saturday, December 23, 2023
DPO visits check post attacked by militants

Our Staff Reporter
December 23, 2023
LAKKI MARWAT   -   Lakki Marwat District Police Officer Tariq Habib visited the Wanda Banochi Check Post where a day earlier an attack by militants was foiled by the cops deployed there.

He met with policemen who had vigorously forced the assailants to flee the area.

Tariq appreciated the cops for their alertness and launching a prompt action against militants. He inspected different areas of the post and asked the policemen to adhere to the security SOPs.

The DPO also met Deputy SP Ghaznikhel and SHOs during a visit to Ghaznikhel and Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan police stations.

Our Staff Reporter

