Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

ATTOCK - A special court for the Control of Narcotic Sub­stances (CNS) in Attock on Friday sentenced nine years imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case. The accused Muhammad Ijaz- a resident of Jabbi Kasran was arrested by Bhattar Police during this year in the case registered under section 9-C of Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody. The additional Session Judge Attock after hear­ing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of hav­ing drugs, and subse­quently awarded 9-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs80,000. During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contra­band and the evidence on record fully connect­ed him with the com­mission of the offense.