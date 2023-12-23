ECP extends nominations filing date till 24th

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday extended the deadline for filing nomi­nation papers by two more days and issued a fresh schedule.

The electoral watch­dog, however, clari­fied that the extension would not affect the election date [February 08]. The ECP, in its no­tification, said the de­cision was taken in re­sponse to the requests from political parties including the JUI, the PML-N, the BAP and MQM-P to facilitate the candidacy process.

The Commission an­nounced that nomina­tion papers can now be filed till December 24 (Sunday). The returning officers will examine the nomination papers from December 25 to Decem­ber 30, as specified in the schedule. “Political parties must submit priority lists for specific seats to return­ing officers within the stip­ulated time,” according to the ECP notification. The statement underscored that all activities as list­ed in the election sched­ule released on December 15 will be held as planned. The Commission also con­firmed that the amended schedule was available on the ECP website. A couple of days ago, PML-N lead­er Ishaq Dar had written a letter to the ECP seek­ing a two-day extension in the deadline to submit nomination papers. PPP has also written to ECP in this regard. It may noted here that the Commission enjoys the power to make necessary amendments in the [election] schedule without affecting/chang­ing the polling date.