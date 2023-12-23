ECP extends nominations filing date till 24th

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday extended the deadline for filing nomination papers by two more days and issued a fresh schedule.
The electoral watchdog, however, clarified that the extension would not affect the election date [February 08]. The ECP, in its notification, said the decision was taken in response to the requests from political parties including the JUI, the PML-N, the BAP and MQM-P to facilitate the candidacy process.
The Commission announced that nomination papers can now be filed till December 24 (Sunday). The returning officers will examine the nomination papers from December 25 to December 30, as specified in the schedule. “Political parties must submit priority lists for specific seats to returning officers within the stipulated time,” according to the ECP notification. The statement underscored that all activities as listed in the election schedule released on December 15 will be held as planned. The Commission also confirmed that the amended schedule was available on the ECP website. A couple of days ago, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar had written a letter to the ECP seeking a two-day extension in the deadline to submit nomination papers. PPP has also written to ECP in this regard. It may noted here that the Commission enjoys the power to make necessary amendments in the [election] schedule without affecting/changing the polling date.