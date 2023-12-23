Saturday, December 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ex-ANP MPA submits papers in Mohmand

Our Staff Reporter
December 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MOHMAND  -  Former MPA Nisar Mohmand submitted his nomination papers for NA- 26 and PK-67, alongside Arzamin Safi for PK-68 in district Momand at the DRO office in Headquarters Ghalanai on Friday.

Accompanied by ANP District President Malik Saifullah, District General Secretary Hazrat Khan Mohmand, Lower Mohmand President Haji Mohtamim, Upper Mohmand President Shahmos Khan, and numerous party workers, Mohmand addressed the gathering post-nomination.

He emphasized Mohmand’s unfortunate history of electing representatives more focused on personal finances than community interests. Advocating for candidates fighting for the district’s resources and rights, Mohmand urged tribesmen to elect worthy representatives.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023