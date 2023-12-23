Ex-ANP MPA submits papers in Mohmand

MOHMAND - Former MPA Nisar Mohmand submitted his nomination papers for NA- 26 and PK-67, alongside Arzamin Safi for PK-68 in district Momand at the DRO office in Headquarters Ghalanai on Friday.

Accompanied by ANP District President Malik Saifullah, District General Secretary Hazrat Khan Mohmand, Lower Mohmand President Haji Mohtamim, Upper Mohmand President Shahmos Khan, and numerous party workers, Mohmand addressed the gathering post-nomination.

He emphasized Mohmand’s unfortunate history of electing representatives more focused on personal finances than community interests. Advocating for candidates fighting for the district’s resources and rights, Mohmand urged tribesmen to elect worthy representatives.