FG/Din Polo, Remounts book berths in Hamadan Lahore Open Polo final

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo and Team Remounts emerged victorious in their re­spective semifinals played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Fri­day, qualifying for the main final of the Hamadan Lahore Open Polo Championship sponsored by Hamadan and Samsung.

Lahore Polo Club President, Ma­lik Azam Hayat Noon, along with executive committee members, the secretary, and a multitude of players and families, gathered to witness the captivating and excit­ing matches.

In the first semifinal, FG/Din Polo narrowly triumphed over Newage Cables with a 7-6 score­line. Bilal Haye and Juan Cruz Greguol stole the spotlight with three goals each, securing their team’s victory. Amin Rahman con­tributed the remaining one goal. Hamza Mawaz Khan shone for Newage Cables, scoring four goals, while Shah Shayml Alam and Mu­hammad Ali Malik each added one.

The second semifinal witnessed a clash of titans as Remounts faced off against Rijas Polo. In a hard-fought battle, Rijas Polo emerged victorious with an 8-7 victory. Loa Abelenda led Remounts to victory with an impressive six-goal tally, supported by Omar Asjad Malhi and Mohammad Naeem, each con­tributing one goal. Despite Juan Manuel Grossi’s stellar perfor­mance with six goals and Mohib Shahzad adding one, Rijas Polo fell short by a single-goal margin.

The main final, set for Sunday (December 24, 2023), promises an intense showdown between FG/Din Polo and Remounts. Meanwhile, in the subsidiary fi­nal, Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes will go head-to-head against Master Paints.