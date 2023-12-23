Finance Ministry refutes news about delay in releasing funds for development projects, salaries

The Finance Ministry has categorically refuted the news item aired by a private news channel regarding supposed delay in releasing funds for development projects and salaries.

In a rebuttal statement, Spokesperson of the ministry termed the news as baseless and misleading.

The spokesperson said it would have been appropriate for the news channel to contact Finance Division's spokesperson before airing such news, but unfortunately this was not done so.

It was stated that Pakistan remains on track to meet all commitments of the International Monetary Fund program that is evident from the smooth and successful completion of the Staff Level Agreement of the first review.

It further elaborated the details of important fiscal highlights relating to funds availability, adding the finance division has already released second quarter funds both for current salary pension and development expenditure.

Moreover, the statement added that the finance division has released all second Quarter funds for Benazir Income Support Program and transfer to beneficiaries is already well underway.

Similarly, all funds committed to subsidize power sector, in line with Circular Debt Management Plan requirements, have been made available by the division.

Further, as per tradition, release of salary to Christian community before Christmas has been ensured by Finance Division.

The statement added that the revenue collection by Federal Board of Revenue and NTR collection by other ministries is fully on track.