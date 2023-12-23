Five-day track and field course concludes

LAHORE - The five-day Track and Field Course of Punjab’s provin­cial and divisional coaches concluded with an impres­sive closing ceremony here at Punjab Stadium on Friday. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman was the chief guest at the clos­ing ceremony where he dis­tributed certificates among the participating coaches. It is pertinent to mention here that 5-day Track and Field Course was conducted at Institute of Sports Sciences Punjab (ISSP) on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail. ISSP Principal Chand Parveen, Chief Instructor Hafeez Bhatti, and Instructors Shaista Qaiser, Sajid Ali were also present on this occasion. Addressing the closing cer­emony, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman announced that expert trainers will be invited from other countries for the inter­national level training of our coaches. “Not only this but we will also send our coach­es abroad to equip them with modern coaching techniques and training methods. For this purpose we will utilise all options including online training from a master train­er.” Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman said that all the credit of holding of modern train­ing courses goes to Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail.