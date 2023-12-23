Gilani, Dehr, Dogar submit nomination papers

MULTAN - For­mer prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and former MNAs Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and Ali Musa Gilani submit­ted nomination papers on Friday. Source from the local election commission office informed that the former PM and MNA Ahmad Hussain Dehar submitted papers for NA-148 from PPP and PML-N respectively, whereas Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and Ali Musa Gilani filed their nominees for NA-151 from PML-N and PPP respectively. Meanwhile, former PTI’s leader Akhtar Malik, Iqbal Siraj, Syed Babar Shah, Iqbal Siraj, Arshad Ran and Malik Anwar also submitted their papers for different constit­uencies of Punjab Assembly, added the source. It’s im­portant to note that Election Commission had extended the date for submitting the papers for two days.