Saturday, December 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate up by Rs1,800 per tola

Gold rate up by Rs1,800 per tola
APP
December 23, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,800 and was sold at Rs219,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs 218,000 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1543 to Rs 188,443 from Rs 186,900 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 172,740 from Rs 171,325, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $2,074 from $2,055, the Association reported. 

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1703224992.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023