Hailey College organises award distribution ceremony

LAHORE - Punjab University’s Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organised an award distribution ceremony here on Friday to celebrate exceptional achievements of members of student societies and clubs. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, HCC Principal Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, Senior Producer at Pakistan Television Agha Qaiser Abbas, singer Khalid Baig, Director Students Affairs Dr Ali Klasra, President of Societies & Clubs at HCC Dr Majid Ali, Coordinator Arzam Hussain, faculty members and a large number of students were present. The members, who significantly contributed to various tasks, image-building efforts and co-curricular activities, received awards, highlighting their dedication to the college. Dr Zafar Ahmad presented shields to Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, Dr. Majid Ali and Arzam Hussain for their exceptional roles. In recognition of their unwavering support, faculty members and staff of HCC were also honored with shields.