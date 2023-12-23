ICMA, PITB sign MoU

LAHORE-The MoU signing ceremony between the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) was held the other day at the PITB office.

ICMA is a professional accounting body that regulates the profession of accountancy and excels in delivering high-standard education, professional training, and research & development activities that are aimed at improving business efficiency.

ICMA through its Corporate Training, Job Placement, R&D facility, and Advisory Boards will support PITB in getting the professional skills needed to understand the modern ways of doing business. ICMA has all the resources to provide Corporate Training and Professional Certifications toPITB.

Under the MoU, both organizations will leverage their strengths through the dissemination of corporate training, and collaborative research initiatives, and facilitate seamless HR processes, including job placement services. The collaboration is poised to bring about positive changes in the corporate landscape, empowering professionals with cutting-edge skills and fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth. Ms Saima Sheikh, DG of Business Development & Training, PITB signed the MoU on behalf of PITB and Zia Mustafa, Chairman of Strategic Board signed, ICMA, on behalf of ICMA.