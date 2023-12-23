IHC reserves verdict on PAC’s powers

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict in cases pertaining to the powers of Public Ac­counts Committee to summon NAB officials in the Tayyaba Gul harass­ment case. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict after hearing ar­guments from the two sides.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the committee had the authority to summon the officials as per the rules. The chief justice inquired as to why Tayyaba Gul had approached the PAC instead of the Federal Inves­tigation Authority (FIA) or anti-cor­ruption department. He said the PAC could not directly summon the head of any institution on the complaint of someone. The court reserved the ver­dict after the two sides concluded their arguments. It may be mentioned here that the PAC had summoned former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and director general on the complaint of Tayyaba Gul. Meanwhile, the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Friday or­dered the National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) to defreeze the properties of British Pakistani businessman Nisar Ahmed Afzal in the £60M Birmingham Mortgage fraud case.

The IHC bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case initiated on the request of the Nation­al Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom and announced the verdict.

The court noted that the freezing orders could continue as the princi­pal offences in terms of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 stood repealed. “This is not the mandate of law to put any person under caution or his properties be freezed forever, even when no complaint has been filed in court of law nor any prosecu­tion has been initiated for last more than seven years,” it observed.

The court, in its order, said that sev­eral properties of Nisar Afzal and fam­ily members were frozen in Islamabad by NAB in November 2021 for the purpose of recovery – on behalf of the UK authorities - but the Agency failed to file a reference and furnish any evi­dence of criminality against the British Pakistani family. “Therefore, if FIA au­thorities intend to proceed against the petitioner they are at liberty to proceed with the matter under the law,” it said. On August 7, 2017, the NCA through the British High Commission Islamabad had lodged a complaint with the NAB chairman, alleging that two real broth­ers namely Nisar Ahmed Afzal and Saghir Ahmed Afzal and others were involved in a £60 million Mortgage Fraud in the UK in the year 2004-2006 and that Nisar Ahmad Afzal fled away from the UK to Pakistan along with part proceeds of £26 million which were re­ceived in bank accounts there.