India making IIOJK as its Hindutva military colony: Report

ISLAMABAD - India is treating its illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as its colony right from 27 October 1947 when it forcibly landed its troops in Srinagar and occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

A report released by Kashmir Me­dia Service on Friday said that colo­nization of IIOJK by military policies has been a long-pending dream of Hindutva Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The report pointed out that redrawing of electoral bound­aries, the BJP government is using to advance Hindutva’s dangerous game plan in IIOJK after abrogation of articles 370 and 35A.

The report said the BJP regime is creating colonial settlements in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the pattern of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land and it removed the barrier to colonize Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to occupied Kashmir.

The report maintained that In­dia illegally changed laws and gave state subjects, lands and settlement entry, to non-Kashmiri people, which damaged the demography of IIOJK in violation of the United Na­tions resolutions.

India is freely violating the inter­national law in Jammu and Kashmir, which is a disputed territory recog­nized by the United Nations Secu­rity Council and the world commu­nity, it deplored.

It said India, by using its more than one million military and paramilitary troops, has converted the disputed territory into a colony of the stone-age when the people used to be treated as slaves without having the fundamental rights.