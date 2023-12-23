Saturday, December 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IPP committed to changing people’s destiny: Firdous

IPP committed to changing people’s destiny: Firdous
Agencies
December 23, 2023
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Former federal minister and Central Information Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr. Fir­dous Ashiq Awan has said the party is determined to change the destiny of people, under the lead­ership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan. She urged people to support the election symbol Shaheen of the IPP in election for a secure and prosperous future of coming generations.

Talking to the media before submitting her nomi­nation papers at Sialkot Kutchehry here on Friday, she said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had extended nomination papers submission date by two days; therefore, the IPP would issue the final list of candidates on the last day of filing of papers. She said from PP-44 and PP-45, the IPP would support like-minded and strong candidates. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said negotiations of the IPP with some political parties were still under way for seat adjustments. 

PTI ineligible to obtain election symbol: ECP

She said “we are real public representatives and the focus of our politics is welfare of people and the country”. Dr Firdous said they were moving ahead with the ‘Shaheen’ of Iqbal, and the country would move forward with the high flight of ‘Shaheen’. She said that by challenging the culprits of May-9, “we are standing with Pakistan”.

 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703282795.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023