Jailed PTI leader Aliya Hamza will contest polls

LAHORE - Former MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Aliya Hamza who has been arrested in a May 9 riots case has decided to run in the forthcoming election. The husband of the PTI leader, Hamza Jameel Malik, filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking permission to submit nomination papers of his wife to the Election Commission of Pakistan. Aliya wants to submit nomination papers for NA 118. LHC Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the case and ordered the superintendent of Central Jail Lahore to get Aliya's nomination papers signed by her in the prison. Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang appeared in the court on behalf of the Punjab government. It bears mentioning that today (Dec 22) is the last day for submission of nomination papers.