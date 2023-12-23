Karachi’s drug dilemma

I write to express deep concern about the escalating drug traf­ficking issue in Karachi, requiring immediate attention from author­ities and the community. As a res­ident, it’s crucial to highlight the severity of the situation and call for collective efforts.

In recent months, Karachi has seen a surge in drug-related activ­ities, posing serious threats to our community. Drug trafficking not only jeopardises public safety but also undermines the well-being of citizens, especially the youth. It hampers economic development by fostering crime, creating insecurity, and deterring potential investors.

Law enforcement must intensi­fy efforts to dismantle drug traf­ficking networks, while commu­nity engagement programs should raise awareness about the detri­mental effects of drug abuse. Local leaders and policymakers should allocate resources for rehabilita­tion programs, taking a holistic ap­proach to address the root causes of drug trafficking.

I urge Karachi citizens to be vig­ilant and report suspicious activi­ties related to drug trafficking. A collaborative effort is necessary to create an environment where children can grow up free from the influence of drugs.

In conclusion, relevant author­ities must prioritise the fight against drug trafficking in Karachi. Only through a concerted effort can we hope to rid our city of this menace and create a safer, healthi­er, and more prosperous future.

TALHA ALI SURI,

Karachi.