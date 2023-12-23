Kh Asif submits nomination papers for NA-71, PP-46, PP-47

SIALKOT - Former federal minister for defence Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif submitted his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituency NA-71 and pro­vincial constituencies PP-46 and PP-47, as a can­didate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Sialkot. While talking to the media, he said a decision would be taken in consultation with col­leagues about the provincial constituency to con­test election. In response to a question regarding the police raid on Usman Dar’s house, Khawaja Asif said he was not aware of it. “When we were in government, an incident happened for which I apologise. Now there is a caretaker government, courts and administration is there, he added. He advised his political opponents to seek relief from the caretaker government, and if they have any problem with him, they should move the courts of law. Kh Asif said his family and he had been doing politics for the past 70 years, and he also faced var­ious accusations during that period. Kh Asif said accusations were made against politicians unfor­tunately, such accusations were made which have no linkages. “I request them [political opponents] to contest elections, and let people of Sialkot de­cide, the decision taken by people will be accept­able to all,” he said. Later, PML-N candidate Hafiz Shahid also submitted nomination papers for Na­tional Assembly Constituency NA-70.