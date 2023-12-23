KP Cabinet vows to provide level playing field in elections

Peshawar - The Caretaker Provincial Cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to providing an equitable platform for all political parties, urging adherence to SOPs during election campaigns. These SOPs, aligned with Election Commission directives, mandate large gatherings in designated areas for daylight events, ensuring participant safety.

Chaired by Chief Minister Justice (R) Arshan Hussain Shah, the cabinet finalized preparations for the upcoming general elections. Emphasizing a commitment to free and fair elections, the Chief Minister highlighted resource mobilization, transparency, and efficient taxpayer money utilization.

Preparations for the upcoming GE-2024 include detailed plans for human resources, IT staff, facilities mapping, accessibility for persons with disabilities, security arrangements, and CCTV deployment. With 15,737 polling stations across the province, the elections cover 55 National Assembly and 145 Provincial Assembly constituencies.

The Election Commission’s data reveals a voter distribution of 54.54% men and 45.46% women. Sensitivity categorization identifies 4812 most sensitive and 6581 sensitive polling stations, with 1919 in snowbound areas. Chief Minister-led sessions and political gathering space notifications underscore the thorough planning process.

Security measures include mobilizing personnel from various departments, an emergency health plan, and 11,668 CCTV cameras installation.

The cabinet approved 1280 IT experts’ commitment to ensuring election integrity. In addition to election preparations, the Chief Minister stressed transparency in fund appropriation and equipment procurement. The cabinet also approved the establishment of Khyber Medical College University and Ayub Medical College University, aligning with the Khushal Pakhtunkhwa program, urging the Higher Education Department to ensure timely implementation.