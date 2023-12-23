KP CM briefed on progress on Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa programme

Peshawar - A comprehensive progress review meeting regarding the “Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” program took place, chaired by the caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, on Friday. In attendance were concerned provincial ministers, the Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, Divisional Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners, the latter participating via video link.

The caretaker Chief Minister received a detailed briefing on the strides made thus far in various initiatives under the Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program. During the meeting, it was revealed that actions taken within this program have notably enhanced the governance structure at the grassroots level. The digitization process of manual mutations has been accelerated, resulting in a reduction of manual mutations from 813 to 386 in the past few weeks.

Authorities highlighted the complete transition of the arm license system to an online platform and the introduction of a virtual system within prisons for inmate-family member meetings. Additionally, the initiation of an E-domicile system in Nowshera district, scheduled for launch across all districts by January 31, 2024, was discussed.

The caretaker Chief Minister emphasized the pivotal role of the “Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program” in promoting public welfare. He stressed the necessity for a collective approach among all stakeholders to effectively implement the program’s objectives.

“Beyond enhancing law and order and governance, initiatives will target encroachments, drug-related issues, adulteration, corruption, and other illegal activities,” he stated, underscoring the populace’s struggles with revenue matters that demand immediate attention. He urged revenue officers to promptly address revenue cases themselves, emphasizing personal responsibility and accountability.

Furthermore, he directed deputy commissioners to oversee revenue officers and subordinate staff personally. He emphasized stern action against any corruption, asserting that those involved in malpractice are a detriment to society. The government pledged unwavering support in combating such actions.

Expressing deep concern over the escalating drug abuse within educational institutions, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah highlighted the urgent need to halt this trend. He instructed relevant authorities to take corrective measures to eradicate drug abuse from educational settings.