Saturday, December 23, 2023
Leaders of MQM-P, PPP, JI file nomination papers

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Leaders of various political parties filed their nomination papers to contest the general elections 2024 for different constituencies of the National and provincial assemblies.
Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Karachi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman filed nomination papers for NA-246, NA-250 and and Sindh Assembly consituency PS-129 Karachi. PPP leader Saleem Mandviwala filed his nomination paper to contest the general elections 2024 from National Assembly constituency NA-241 at the Assistant Commissioner office, here.
Senior Deputy Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Dr. Farooq Sattar submitted nomination papers for NA-240 Karachi. MQM leader Arshad Vohra also filed nomination papers for NA-240 Karachi. Talking to media, Dr. Farooq Sattar said that his party is going to field candidates in the election from all over Sindh province.
MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal filed nomination papers for NA-247 and NA-242 Karachi. MQM-P Leader Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan submitted nomination papers to contest the election for NA-247 while another MQM-P candidate Rehan Hashmi filed nomination papers for NA-250. Former member of the National Assembly, Shakoor Shad filed nomination papers for NA-239 Karachi. PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch filed nomination papers for NA-231 Malir Karachi. 
The issuance and receipt of nomination papers that begun on December 20, after two days extension in deadline to submit nomination papers, will continue till December 24.

OUR STAFF REPORT

