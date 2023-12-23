LHC CJ hosts Christmas event, assures minorities of equal rights 

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Ameer Ali Bhatti on Friday said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all citizens regardless of their faith affiliations.

The chief justice said this during a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held in his chamber at the Lahore High Court in presence of Church of Pakistan President Bishop Azad Marshall and Diocese of Sialkot Bishop Alvin Samuel. Other members of the Church of Pakistan delegation included Synod Secretary Shahzad Khurram, Synod Coordinator Zaheer Abbas and Senior Chaplain Reverend Shahzad Gill.

Speaking on the occasion, CJ Bhatti said, "There are three essential articles in the constitution that guarantee equal rights to all religious communities living in Pakistan. Article 20 speaks about freedom of religion in practice and worship, Article 25 about equal protection before the law and Article 36 guarantees protection of religious minorities."

The chief justice lauded the Christian community's services both in the making and sustaining of Pakistan. "The Christian community has helped in every sphere of life. They are and must be treated as equal citizens and provided the same protection as mandated in the constitution.

Acknowledging that Christians and other minority communities faced injustice in Pakistan, Chief Justice Bhatti said that if we want to prosper as a country and as a people, we must learn to respect our differences and cherish our humanity.

"We must remember that Pakistan was formed to protect religious minorities as Muslims were a minority in India. We must not forget our past and we must not let our differences divide us. In a world like today it is imperative to become united," he said.

The chief justice also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Marshall expressed gratitude to the LHC chief justice for hosting the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony in his chamber.

He said the CJ's gesture had reposed the community's confidence in the country's superior judiciary and hoped that the judges would continue to ensure provision of speedy justice to all vulnerable and marginalized communities in Pakistan.