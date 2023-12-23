LHC CJ says committed to equal rights for all religions

LAHORE - A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Lahore High Court (LHC), here on Friday. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti along with Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall, minority lawyers and employees cut the cake. Chairman IMRF Samuel Payara, Bishop of Sialkot Alvin John Samuel, Advisor IMRF Parvez, Advocate Adnan Shamim Bhatti and others were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice emphasized the constitutional commitment to equal rights for all religions, citing Articles 20, 25, and 36. He said that as chief justice, he had always struggled to guarantee equal rights. He also highlighted the LHC’s annual tradition of celebrating Christmas to promote religious freedom and equal rights. Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall thanked Chief Justice Bhatti for organizing the ceremony. Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall thanked Chief Justice Bhatti for organizing the ceremony. May-9 violence: ATC remands 7 accused in police custody An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over seven accused to police on 11-day physical remand in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk. Earlier, the police produced the accused, Yar Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Hamza Sohail, Usman Aslam, Zareef Khan, Bilal Zulifqar and Farhan Aziz before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan after an identification parade. The investigation officer submitted a report and stated that the accused had been identified in the identification process and pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation. The court allowed the request and handed over the accused to police on 11-day physical remand. The court also ordered the police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term, on January 2. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk during May-9 violence.