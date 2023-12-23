Luis Suarez joins Inter Miami from Gremio for 2024 MLS season

Inter Miami confirmed on Friday that Luis Suarez signed a contract with them for the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can't wait to get started, and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality. I'm optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition," Suarez, who exited Brazilian side Gremio, said in a statement.

Suarez, who will be reunited on the US team with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, said he is eager to meet his new teammates and coaches, adding: "I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I've heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players."

During his time playing for Barcelona in 2014-2020, the Uruguayan striker bagged a coveted treble (winning the Spanish La Liga, Spanish Cup, and UEFA Champions League).

The 36-year-old holds the record for most goals for the Uruguay national team with 68 games.

Making the second-most appearances for La Celeste with 138 matches, Suarez guided them to a historic 2011 Copa America title.