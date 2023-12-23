Malik urges ITF action against AITA’s Davis Cup reluctance

LAHORE - Pakistan’s renowned former Davis Cup player, coach, and ITF senior top-ranked player, Rashid Malik, has urged the In­ternational Tennis Federation (ITF) to take decisive action against the All India Tennis Association (AITA) for al­leged violations of Davis Cup rules, par­ticularly concerning their reluctance to play in Pakistan.

In an exclusive conversation with The Nation, Malik expressed his dismay, saying, “The Indian federation is play­ing dirty, as even in the past, they made similar excuses when scheduled to visit Pakistan. Despite the absence of secu­rity concerns and the successful history of Davis Cup ties in Pakistan, the Indian team seems apprehensive. As a former Davis Cup player and captain/coach, I strongly urge the ITF to take strict ac­tion if the Indian team continues to make excuses about visiting Pakistan.”

Responding to concerns raised by the AITA regarding Pakistan’s upcoming general elections, Malik dismissed po­tential challenges in hosting the Davis Cup tie in Islamabad. He emphasized, “The Davis Cup tie is already scheduled to conclude before the elections, and we can provide more security than they could in India.

“Our armed forces are actively in­volved whenever Pakistan and India compete, and we have successfully hosted numerous other countries in various games. I request the ITF to send a strong message, urging the In­dian team to refrain from making ex­cuses and to exhibit sportsmanship,” he added.

Addressing the Pakistan Tennis Fed­eration (PTF) elections, Malik criticized the violation of the Constitution and urged the government to take strict action against those flouting rules and impeding the development of the sport. While expressing his disinterest in holding a position within the PTF, he stressed the need for positive collabo­ration, saying, “The PTF can achieve its goals and make tennis flourish when all have positive minds, willing to listen to others and especially former players, who have served the country and still putting their best efforts for the promo­tion and betterment of tennis in Paki­stan,” he asserted.

Malik concluded by emphasizing the importance of expanding sports nurs­eries in Pakistan and focusing on junior tennis development. “My entire focus is on junior tennis development, and I am still committed to my mission and goal. Advisor to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz, Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail and en­tire SBP team are doing great work for the betterment of sports across Punjab. The Sports Board Punjab has a great 2024 junior development plan, that will help in making drastic changes in com­ing years inshallah.

We have no dearth of talent in the country and especially in Punjab. If our talented juniors are provided with proper facilities, training, grooming, and international exposure, our junior players are capable of bringing inter­national laurels to the country,” Rashid Malik concluded.