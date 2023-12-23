Minister launches Ghazi Economic Zone

Peshawar - The inauguration of Ghazi Economic Zone marked the launch of two industrial units amid a ceremony attended by Dr. Aamer Abdullah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Industries. Alongside top officials and local investors, he emphasized the government’s dedication to fulfilling commitments despite the interim setup’s brief tenure.

Dr. Abdullah welcomed Karachi- based investors, pledging government support for resolving their concerns. He also directed authorities to meet with the cement manufacturing industry, underscoring the government’s transparent policy urging plot allottees to expedite their enterprise setups.

During the event, allotment letters were distributed, and groundbreaking took place for Art Line Packaging Industry, investing PKR 400 million with 250 job opportunities, and Blanc Fixe Minerals, investing PKR 334 million, creating 25 jobs.

The zone attracted around PKR 4 billion in investments, diversifying across sectors like marble, pharmaceuticals, printing, packaging, and food and beverage industries. Spanning 89 acres with 72 acres available for lease, the Ghazi Economic Zone strategically sits near the Chach/Hazro Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway, providing cost-effective transportation and access to CPEC.

Its proximity to successful Economic Zones like Gadoon and Hattar establishes it as a growth hub, set to benefit neighboring districts like Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, and Attock. As an economic catalyst, Ghazi Economic Zone signifies KP-EZDMC’s achievement, showcasing the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s commitment to economic development, employment generation, and business growth.