Saturday, December 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister launches Ghazi Economic Zone

Our Staff Reporter
December 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   The inauguration of Ghazi Economic Zone marked the launch of two industrial units amid a ceremony attended by Dr. Aamer Abdullah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Industries. Alongside top officials and local investors, he emphasized the government’s dedication to fulfilling commitments despite the interim setup’s brief tenure.

Dr. Abdullah welcomed Karachi- based investors, pledging government support for resolving their concerns. He also directed authorities to meet with the cement manufacturing industry, underscoring the government’s transparent policy urging plot allottees to expedite their enterprise setups.

During the event, allotment letters were distributed, and groundbreaking took place for Art Line Packaging Industry, investing PKR 400 million with 250 job opportunities, and Blanc Fixe Minerals, investing PKR 334 million, creating 25 jobs.

Parvez Elahi's lawyer taken into custody

The zone attracted around PKR 4 billion in investments, diversifying across sectors like marble, pharmaceuticals, printing, packaging, and food and beverage industries. Spanning 89 acres with 72 acres available for lease, the Ghazi Economic Zone strategically sits near the Chach/Hazro Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway, providing cost-effective transportation and access to CPEC.

Its proximity to successful Economic Zones like Gadoon and Hattar establishes it as a growth hub, set to benefit neighboring districts like Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, and Attock. As an economic catalyst, Ghazi Economic Zone signifies KP-EZDMC’s achievement, showcasing the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s commitment to economic development, employment generation, and business growth.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023