Minorities enjoy religious freedom, equal rights in Pakistan: Baligh

The Governor of the Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said the minorities enjoy religious freedom and equal rights in Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation of the Sikh community from the United States and Canada in Lahore today.

He said atrocities against innocent civilians, especially women and children, in Palestine are extremely painful.

On this occasion, Sikh member Dr Ashok Bavra said the recent International Punjabi Conference in Lahore was a great effort for the promotion of Punjabi language.