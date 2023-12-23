More than 250 candidates file nominations

Rawalpindi-With two-day extension by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the deadline to submit nomination papers, more than 250 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming General Elections scheduled on February 8, 2024, informed sources on Friday. All the candidates went to offices of their respective Returning Officers (ROs), appointed by ECP, to submit their nomination papers along with their jubilant supporters and other party leaders. Similarly, many other candidates have obtained their nomination papers as well. In Rawalpindi, as many as 259 candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP), Jamat e Islami (JI), Awami Tehreek and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan besides many other independent candidates filed nomination papers. Reportedly, scores of PTI candidates had submitted nominations as an independent candidate before ROs. The prominent leaders/ politicians who had filed nominations in Rawalpindi are included Raza Ahmed Shah of JI, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the former Interior Minister, his son Chaudhry Taimoor Ali Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Sajjad Khan, Danial Chaudhry, Hammas Abbasi, Fiaz ul Hassan Chohan of IPP and PML-N Chaudhry Imran Ilyas.

According to details, scores of candidates of different candidates have submitted their nomination papers following two days extension in dead line by the ECP for general elections 2024. Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, former interior minister, has decided to contest general elections 2024 from Taxila and Rawalpindi as an independent candidate for which he submitted nominations for NA-53 and NA-54. In NA-53, the PML-N candidate Chaudhry Naheem Ijaz, Ch Muhammad Arif Gujar of JI and Taimoor Khalid of TLP had also submitted nomination papers. Those who filed nominations for NA-55 included Mufti Umer Ali (JI), Syed Arif Shirazi (JI) and Abdul Razzaq Advocate as an independent candidate. Muhammad Hanif Abbasi of PML-N, Dr Hafiz Zia Ur Rehman, Imran Shafique of JI, PAT’s Muhammad Nadim Raja, Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Jammu Kashmir Awami Tehreek’s Sardar Ijaz Sadozai had submitted nomination papers to contest elections from NA-56 constituency. For the election battle of NA 57, PPP leader Lambardar Mukhtar Abbas, PML-N’s Sajjad Khan, Barrister Danial Chaudhry, PTI former MP Chaudhry Adnan, Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, Chauhdry Rizwan Younas Gujar (TLP), Mufti Abdul Wajid Hussain of JI, AML Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Sheikh Rashid Shafique and Awami Tehreek’s Makhdom Niaz Inqelabi filed nomination papers whereas PTI leader Engineer Iftikhar will constest elections as an independent candidate.

Likewise, PML-N Chaudhry Naheem Ijaz, Rehan Babar of JI, TLP Chaudhry Muhammad Sajjad Qaiser and JI’s Khalid Mehmood Mirza submitted nominations for contesting elections in Punjab province constituency PP-10. Chaudhry Imran Ilyas (son of former Nazim UC Dhaman Syedan Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas), Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal of PML-N, Sardar Rashid Yousaf of JUI-F and TLP Chaudhry Javed Saifi had submitted nominations for PP-11. Another candidate Sardar Nadim Anjum of PAT has filed nominations for PP-12. Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal of N league also filed nominations for PP-13. Maulana Umer Ali, JUI-F, and Hafiz Khizar Hayyat of JI to contest elections from PP-14. In PP-15, PAT’s Haji Zaheer Ul Zamanb and JUI Mufti Qasim submitted nominations. PAT President Rawalpindi Ghulam Ali Khan, Syed Zafar Mehmood of JI, JUI Dr Zia Ur Rehman and Sardar Shehbaz Khan Adv will be an independent candidate in PP-16 for which they had submitted nominations. JI candidate Raza Ahmed Shah had submitted nomination papers for PP-17. The other candidates for PP-17 are Raja Muhammad Hanif of N league, IPP’s Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, JUI Qari Karamat Hussain and Raja Mamoon. Abdul Rehman Sialvi of TLP, Malik Imran of JI, JUI Mufti Musarat Iqbal and Irfan Majeed filed nominations for PP-18 whereas former MNA of PML-N Haji Pervaiz, Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, Zia Ullah of JUI and AML Sheikh Rashid Shafique had submitted nomination papers for contesting general elections from PP-19 constituency. The process of issuance/ submission of nomination papers will remain continue till Sunday.