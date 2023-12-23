Saturday, December 23, 2023
Mosques can play role in preventing diseases by creating awareness among masses: President Alvi

During coronavirus, religious scholars and prayer leaders played an important role

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 23, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that the mosques and pulpits could play an important role in preventing diseases by creating awareness among masses.
Chairing a meeting regarding the importance of the mosques in creating awareness about health issues, the president said that during the corona virus, the religious scholars and Imams (prayer leaders) played an important role in preventing spread of the virus.
The meeting was attended by Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan, Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, provincial representatives and senior officials.
President Alvi pointed out that the community participation could also reduce the burden of disease on the health system.
It was agreed in the meeting that a policy draft on the role of mosques towards public health would be prepared in two weeks.
The health minister appreciated the president and the first lady for playing a role in creating awareness about certain diseases.
The provincial representatives informed the meeting about the measures taken for the health of the people in their respective provinces.

OUR STAFF REPORT

