NDMA issues advisory for measures amid winter, snowfall

The National Disaster Management Authority has directed relevant institutions to establish emergency control room in view of winter and expected snowfall.

According to NDMA spokesperson, instructions have been issued to ensure special measures in tourist areas of Murree, Galiyat, Ziarat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The NDMA directed preparedness, timely alert and response with the help of local representatives in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country with chances of light rain with light snowfall over mountains in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Murree Galliyat and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fog and smog was likely to persist in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.