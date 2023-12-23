OGDCL to construct 84 climate resilient houses in Jhal Magsi

ISLAMABAD-In continuation of its strategic collaboration for uplifting the local community, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has partnered with the Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) for the construction of 84 climate-resilient houses at Umaid Ali Rawtani village of Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan province.

The transformative initiative aimed to uplift the community of Jhal Magsi in Balochistan. The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of climate-resilient houses took place at Umaid Ali Rawtani village, marking a significant milestone in this collaborative endeavor. OGDCL and HANDS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Model Village at Umaid Ali Rawtani village in Jhal Magsi district, with a total cost of Rs. 84.929 million. OGDCL, with a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focus on health, infrastructure, water supply, and environment, aims to make a positive impact on the lives of the local communities in Jhal Magsi, an area that has faced challenges of poverty and flood-related adversities.

This strategic partnership between OGDCL and HANDS lays the foundation for the construction of 84 climate-resilient houses. Each house will consist of a 15 x 15 room, a washroom, a kitchen, and a veranda, providing essential amenities for the residents. The construction is expected to be completed within a timeframe of 4 to 6 months. The initiative underscores OGDCL’s commitment to social responsibility and community welfare. OGDCL remains steadfast in its dedication to sustainable development and positive societal impact.