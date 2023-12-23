Painting exhibition ‘Jinnah Say Quaid Tak’ held at PAC

Rawalpindi-Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Friday organized an exhibition of paintings titled ‘Jinnah Say Quaid Tak’ to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The exhibition has more than 50 works of art by students of universities and colleges. Naheed Manzoor and director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were the chief guests of the exhibition.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Naheed Manzoor said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the last outstanding figure of the freedom struggle of the Nation, which reached its peak in his person. She said the founder of Pakistan was an ideal leader for us. All aspects of his personality and attributes were a beacon of light for the nation. The journey from Jinnah to Quaid-i-Azam was also an important chapter in his life. It was an important national requirement to keep the new generation aware, she added.

The chief guest emphasized that understanding the journey of Mr. Jinnah to Quaid-i-Azam can be helpful and useful in the journey of history for the stability and bright future of Pakistan.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that during the journey from Muhammad Ali Jinnah to becoming the Quaid-i-Azam, Aswa Hasna was an integral part of his edicts, points, speech and character at every step.

Undoubtedly, the founder of Pakistan, with his willpower, intellectual abilities and tireless work, removed the yoke of centuries of slavery from the neck of the Muslims of the subcontinent forever, as a result of which he received the title of Father of the Nation from Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.

He said the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was a great favor to the people of Pakistan that he made possible the establishment of an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Today, it was necessary to strictly follow the rules and regulations mentioned by Quaid-i-Azam and play a full role in the development of the beloved country.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were distributed among all the students.