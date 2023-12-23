Saturday, December 23, 2023
Palestinian journalists killed by Israeli army in Gaza nears 100

Anadolu
8:53 AM | December 23, 2023
The Government Media Office in Gaza mourned another journalist killed Friday in an Israeli army airstrike on his home in the central Gaza Strip. 

The office said the killing of Mohammad Khalifa brings the death toll for journalists to 99 in Gaza since Oct. 7.

The Hamas group's Al-Aqsa TV said Khalifa was killed in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, along with his wife and three children.

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli army has been waging a destructive war on Gaza, resulting in at least 20,057 deaths and 53,320 injuries, most of them children and women.

It has caused immense damage to infrastructure and an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” according to Palestinian and international sources.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

