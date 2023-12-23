Parvez Elahi's lawyer taken into custody

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's lawyer Amir Saeed Raan was taken into custody by unidentified people in Gujranwala.

Amir Saeed Raan's brother Adam Saeed claimed Raan had to file nomination papers of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for general elections 2024. He was taken into custody by unidentified people.

Adam Saeed demanded of authorities for recovery of his brother as early as possible.

It may be recalled that about 10 months ago, Raan was taken away by some people and later he was recovered from Islamabad by the inspector general of Islamabad police on orders of the court.

Former Federal Minister's brother Faraz Chaudhary was arrested in Jhelum.

The arrest unfolded as Faraz attempted to submit nomination papers on behalf of Fawad Chaudhary for NA-60.

The Jhelum police cited multiple pending cases against Faraz Chaudhary, the former general secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the region.

It's noteworthy that Fawad Chaudhary, just two days ago, declared his intent to contest the election while detained. Seeking permission from a local court in Islamabad, he applied to manage nomination paper-related matters from within the jail.