“The most terrifying fact about the universe is not that it is hostile but that it is indifferent.”
–Stanley Kubrick

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, occurring on March 11, 2011, resulted from a massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck Japan’s east coast. The calamity severely damaged the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, causing multiple nuclear reactor meltdowns, hydrogen explosions, and radioactive leaks. This catastrophe not only led to the evacuation of thousands but also raised widespread concerns about nuclear safety and its environmental impact. It prompted global reevaluation of nuclear power policies, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures in nuclear facilities and sparked ongoing debates regarding the future role of nuclear energy in the pursuit of sustainable power sources.

