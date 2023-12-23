Persons responsible for forceful transportation of Baloch protesting women should ‘be accounted for’, IHC directs police

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the police authorities that the persons responsible for forceful transportation of Baloch protesting women should “be accounted for.”

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions while hearing a petition moved by Sammi Deen Baloch and Abdul Salam through their counsel Imaan Mazari.

The court also directed the police to inform the petitioners and their counsels about address of the destinations, where women have been taken and “once this is done, persons held responsible, be accounted for. Likewise, details of the women, who have gone back on their own, be also shared with the petitioners.”

Justice Aamer stated in his written order that in continuation of the earlier order of this Court, it was informed that women detained yesterday have been transported to unknown destination.

The Inspector General of Police, ICT appeared before the court and apprised that woman have been transported to the destination in I-10, Islamabad on their freewill and even, some of them, have gone home on their own.

In response to the query of the court, it was submitted that in FIR No.1217 dated 21.12.2023 under sections 109/ 440/ 427/ 395/ 186/ 341/ 149/ 148 PPC and sections 2/3 of Amplifier Act registered with Police Station Kohsar, Islamabad, 216 people were detained and out of them, one is on physical remand, whereas 34 have been granted judicial custody for the purpose of identification parade.

At this juncture, counsel for the petitioners pointed out that it is a common practice that identification parade does not take place for a long and in this regard, appropriate order be passed.

The IG of Islamabad police further submitted that 162 persons are in judicial custody and 19-women have been released under section 169 Cr.P.C. When confronted, counsel for the petitioners contended that for 162 persons, who are under judicial custody, bail petitions shall be filed.

With respect to FIR No.967 dated 21.12.2023 under sections 353/ 341/ 148/ 149/ 395/ 186/ 440/ 188 PPC registered with Police Station Tarnol, Islamabad, it was submitted that 32 accused were detained and request was made for their physical remand of seven persons and for 25 persons, a request for identification parade was made. It was submitted that Magistrate did not accede to the request rather released all the accused persons on their personal surety bonds of Rs.5,000/- and one woman was also released from the case.

It was contended that 52 more persons are detained and they shall be produced before the Magistrate. When confronted, counsel for the petitioners contended that yesterday, a statement was made on behalf of ICT police that there is no woman or child in the custody of police.

During the hearing, Hamid Mir, senior journalist also submitted before the court that he was present in the compound of Woman Police Station yesterday and women and children were being dragged to make them board the bus for Baluchistan or some other destination and they were resisting the same. He said that the police authorities also misbehaved with him.

Ms. Zainab Janjua, Advocate contended that since yesterday, misstatements are being made on part of police officials before the Court. Imaan Zainab Hazir, Advocate contended that behavior of the police is not in accordance with law and in this regard, appropriate order be passed.

Earlier, Atta Ullah Kundi contended that the police had told the counsels last night that a bus was waiting outside the police station which would take the protesters back home.

He further stated that the SP had told them that orders were issued by the prime minister for the repatriation of the protesters. “Baloch women were forcefully filled into buses,” he revealed, adding that some Baloch students studying in Islamabad were also forced into the buses.

However, he added that later these students were released. He informed the bench that during all this, the Islamabad police chief reached the police station and said that these people should be sent back anyhow. He continued that at 5am, the police issued a statement that protesters had been safely sent back home.

Then, the court inquired who had appeared in court to represent the police to which a police officer came forth. However, Justice Farooq expressed annoyance and summoned IG Akbar Nasir in half an hour. The IG appeared before the court and said that he had arranged for the transport of the protesters.

The IHC Chief Justice asked that where did you take them? Why did you send them back? He added that they could have stayed in Islamabad wherever they wanted to. He also said that whether they stay in Islamabad, protest or go home. It is their choice.

Justice Farooq further inquired where the detained protesters were staying. The IG replied the arrested women were staying at a hostel in I-10 sector. The bench directed the IG to tell the counsels where they are.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC Chief Justice instructed to place the matter before Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on the next hearing and deferred the case till December 27 for further proceedings before.