PHDEC conducts webinar on garlic

LAHORE-Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) conducted a webinar on the topic of “Optimizing NARC-HG1 Garlic Production with Value-Added Processes & Examining Nutritional Contents”. The aim of the webinar was to bring the maximum of the stakeholders on board to discuss nutritive composition, health benefits and value-added products of NARC-HG1 garlic. Jafar Ali, Assistant Manager PHDEC, welcomed all the participants and informed the participants about the vision, mission, mandate and objectives of PHDEC. He briefed about product manual and product report developed by PHDEC and webinars arranged on garlic. He extended PHDEC full support to the stakeholders in any product and export related matters. Athar Hussain Khokhar, the CEO of PHDEC, extended a warm welcome to the participants, providing valuable context on PHDEC’s active role in the horticulture sector and its wide mandate.

He emphasized that PHDEC’s commitment remains steadfast in supporting initiatives that strengthen the prosperity and well-being of horticulture cultivators and farmers.

Hasan Aziz Bilgrami, CEO of BioMasdar Limited, explained that farmers may avoid post-harvest losses if they would manage proper transportation and effective storage after harvesting of garlic. He provided a detailed overview of pre & post-harvest issues, drying and curing of garlic, packaging & storage related issues.

He briefed about the curing, bulb grading, and storage methods of garlic for value-addition purpose. He explained the step by step procedure for dehydrated garlic powder. He concluded with the appreciation to the PHDEC’s initiative of preparing product manual for garlic and organizing such kind of capacity building webinars.

Dr Surrya Ikhtiar, Chief Dietitian, Head of Diet Department, Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, explained nutritional facts, medicinal properties and beauty benefits of garlic. She stated that NARC-HG1 garlic contain active compound, Allicin, that help lower blood pressure & reduce cholesterol level, contributing to heart health. Dr. Surrya Ikhtiar revealed that garlic reduces oxidative stress and inflammation in body, improving overall immune system.

A large number of participants from growers, processors, exporters, R&D and academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar on an important topic of “Optimizing NARC-HG1 Garlic Production with Value-Added Processes & Examining Nutritional Contents.”

Khawar Nadeem, Manager (Agri Products), thanked all participants for attending the webinar and expressed PHDEC’s full support in any product development related matters to the participants.